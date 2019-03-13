76ers' Joel Embiid: Grabs 19 rebounds in win
Embiid finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Cavaliers.
While he was unable to match his offensive performance from Sunday's return, Embiid had yet another fantastic game, making an impact in all facets of the game. Performances like Tuesday's will help ease owner's worries over Embiid's durability, given his recent string of absences and checkered health history. The third-year center's averaging 33.6 minutes per game this season, a total that could decrease as Philadelphia approaches the playoffs and presumably wants Embiid fully rested and pain free.
