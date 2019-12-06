76ers' Joel Embiid: Grabs 21 boards in loss

Embiid scored 26 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), and gathered 21 rebounds, one assist and one block in a loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Although his team was down by 10, Embiid had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards by halftime. Looking passed his ugly eight turnovers, he dominated whoever the Wizards threw at him, forcing them to either foul him (he had 10 free throw attempts by halftime) or allow him to get his shot up. While Embiid's usage remains virtually the same as it was last season, he's currently contributing fewer points, rebounds, blocks, and a lower field-goal percentage, while also seeing fewer minutes per game. The 25-year old is still producing at an early-round value, but it hasn't been quite as dominant as some may have expected. Head coach Brett Brown recently stated that he'd like to get Embiid the ball in the post more often. Keep an eye on the situation to see if the potential increase in post looks helps to spike Embiid's value.