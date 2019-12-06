76ers' Joel Embiid: Grabs 21 boards in loss
Embiid scored 26 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), and gathered 21 rebounds, one assist and one block in a loss to the Wizards on Thursday.
Although his team was down by 10, Embiid had a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards by halftime. Looking passed his ugly eight turnovers, he dominated whoever the Wizards threw at him, forcing them to either foul him (he had 10 free throw attempts by halftime) or allow him to get his shot up. While Embiid's usage remains virtually the same as it was last season, he's currently contributing fewer points, rebounds, blocks, and a lower field-goal percentage, while also seeing fewer minutes per game. The 25-year old is still producing at an early-round value, but it hasn't been quite as dominant as some may have expected. Head coach Brett Brown recently stated that he'd like to get Embiid the ball in the post more often. Keep an eye on the situation to see if the potential increase in post looks helps to spike Embiid's value.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double streak at four•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drops 32 points in win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Posts 27 points, 17 boards in win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Bounces back with 33 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Can't find basket in tough loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Full line in Saturday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.