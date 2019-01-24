76ers' Joel Embiid: Grabs 40th double-double

Embiid scored a game-high 33 points (13-28 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, three assists and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Spurs.

San Antonio's frontcourt simply had no answers for Embiid, who scored 16 straight points for Philly in the second half to keep things close before the team rallied from a six-point deficit in the final five minutes. The double-double was Embiid's 40th of the season, moving him (at least temporarily) into first place in the league in that category ahead of Rudy Gobert.