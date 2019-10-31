76ers' Joel Embiid: Handed two-game ban
Embiid has been suspended two games for his involvement in Wednesday's scuffle with Karl-Anthony Towns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Towns was also suspended a pair of games, while teammate Ben Simmons escaped without punishment. Embiid tallied 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 20 minutes prior to being ejected in the third quarter Wednesday. He'll miss Saturday's game in Portland and Monday's game in Phoenix before returning to action Wednesday against the Jazz. Al Horford should be leaned on more heavily in Embiid's absence, while Jonah Bolden and Kyle O'Quinn could also see an uptick in minutes.
