76ers' Joel Embiid: Has 'no idea' if he'll play Game 1

Embiid (knee) has "no idea" if he'll be available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Nets, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

With just over 24 hours until Game 1, Embiid's knee hasn't improved significantly. There's a strong chance his availability will come down to a game-time decision. On the chance that he doesn't play, Boban Marjanovic, Jonah Bolden (knee), Amir Johnson and Greg Monroe are all candidates to see some extra run.

