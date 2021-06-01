Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

Embiid put up eight points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes Monday before exiting the 76ers' 122-114 loss in Game 4 with a right knee injury following a hard fall. The big man initially remained in the game and finished out the first quarter, but he went to the locker room thereafter and never returned. The MRI should shed more light on the extent of Embiid's injury, but for now, his status for Wednesday's Game 5 -- and the remainder of the first-round series -- is up in the air.