Embiid (undisclosed) is headed to the locker room in the first half of Game 4 against in the Wizards on Monday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear as of yet what potential injury Embiid is headed to the locker room for, but he took a fall in the opening quarter of the game. It's With Philadelphia holding a 3-0 lead in the series, the team will likely be cautious with the starting center.