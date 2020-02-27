76ers' Joel Embiid: Heading for MRI

Embiid will undergo an MRI on his left shoulder Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was unable to return after suffering a left shoulder sprain during the first quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, and the severity of the injury could be determined Thursday. The 25-year-old hasn't been officially ruled out, but he seems unlikely to be available for the second half of the back-to-back set versus the Knicks given the quick turnaround.