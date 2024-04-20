Embiid headed to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Knicks with an apparent knee injury, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Embiid made a spectacular play after throwing an alley-oop to himself, but he grabbed his left knee as soon as he landed and was helped off the court before going to the locker room. If Embiid can't return, that would mean a significant turn of events for a Sixers team that struggled massively without the star big man. Paul Reed should see more minutes if Embiid is unable to return to the game.