76ers' Joel Embiid: Heads to locker room

Embiid went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Nets, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Embiid walked to the locker room with just under four minutes left in the first half. He should be considered questionable to return.

