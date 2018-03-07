76ers' Joel Embiid: Held in check versus Hornets
Embiid scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-114 win over the Hornets.
Embiid shot a respectable percentage from the field, but he wasn't overly aggressive as a scorer or on the glass in a head-to-head matchup with Dwight Howard. He'd collected double-digit rebounds in eight of his last 10 games prior to Sunday, but he has totaled just 13 boards over two games since. Still, Embiid remains a premium multi-category producer and will look to get back on track Thursday against the Heat.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates both ends versus Hornets•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 25 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Starting Thursday vs. Chicago•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...