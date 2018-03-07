76ers' Joel Embiid: Held in check versus Hornets

Embiid scored 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-114 win over the Hornets.

Embiid shot a respectable percentage from the field, but he wasn't overly aggressive as a scorer or on the glass in a head-to-head matchup with Dwight Howard. He'd collected double-digit rebounds in eight of his last 10 games prior to Sunday, but he has totaled just 13 boards over two games since. Still, Embiid remains a premium multi-category producer and will look to get back on track Thursday against the Heat.