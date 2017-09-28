76ers' Joel Embiid: Held out of five-on-five drills Thursday
Embiid (knee) took part in portions of Thursday's practice, but was held out of five-on-five drills, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.
As expected, the Sixers are going to remain as cautious as possible with the oft-injured big man. The team continues to believe he'll be good to good in full by the start of the regular season, but in the meantime, Embiid should continue to see limited reps during training camp and could also get the occasional day off. Embiid was on a minutes restriction for much of the 2016-17 campaign and that could potentially come into play once again to start the upcoming season, which is something to keep an eye out for.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Remains limited with camp approaching•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will take part in training camp, could be limited•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Not yet cleared for 5-on-5, regimen 'hyper-conservative'•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Still not cleared for contact•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Expects to be ready by training camp•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will be held out of summer league•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...