76ers' Joel Embiid: Held out of five-on-five drills Thursday

Embiid (knee) took part in portions of Thursday's practice, but was held out of five-on-five drills, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

As expected, the Sixers are going to remain as cautious as possible with the oft-injured big man. The team continues to believe he'll be good to good in full by the start of the regular season, but in the meantime, Embiid should continue to see limited reps during training camp and could also get the occasional day off. Embiid was on a minutes restriction for much of the 2016-17 campaign and that could potentially come into play once again to start the upcoming season, which is something to keep an eye out for.