Embiid racked up 32 points (12-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

Embiid led all scorers with 32 points in the contest, marking his seventh straight performance of 30-plus points. The star center also finished second on Philadelphia with nine boards, falling just shy of his 21st double-double. Embiid has been the third-best fantasy producer in nine-category fantasy leagues on a per-game basis this season, averaging a career-high 33.6 points along with 9.8 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals over 34 contests.