Embiid (thumb) notched 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Raptors.

The 76ers center was clearly hampered by a right thumb injury that's requiring him to wear a brace, but Embiid was still able to post solid numbers even if he failed to reach 30 points as he had the two games prior, or record a double-double as he had in three straight contests to begin the series. Embiid will undergo an MRI before Game 5 on Monday, but he has no intention of sitting even if surgery is eventually recommended, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.