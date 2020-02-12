76ers' Joel Embiid: Hits for 26 against Clips
Embiid scored 26 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-13 FT) while adding nine rebound, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Clippers.
While his double-double streak ended at four games, Embiid still had a productive evening, tying Ben Simmons for the team lead in scoring. Over eight games since returning from a finger injury, the 25-year-old center is averaging 21.0 points, 10.4 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.4 blocks.
