76ers' Joel Embiid: Hopes to be cleared for back-to-backs

Embiid recently indicated that he hopes to be cleared for back-to-back sets by the end of the month, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has yet to play in a back-to-back set this season, getting the night off in one contest in order to avoid excessive strain on his foot. However, Embiid appears to believe there's a chance he'll be cleared for both sides of a back-to-back set by the end of the month, which would certainly provide yet another boost to his fantasy value heading into the second half of the season. Of course, this will ultimately be up to coach Brett Brown, so this could be wishful thinking for the star big man. Keep an eye out for additional information as the month winds down over the next few weeks.