Embiid amassed 31 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 win over the Pacers.

Embiid continues to dominate opponents down the stretch as the sixers have now won eight consecutive games on their quest for a top seed in the East. He has posted 30 points in nine straight games and has seemingly inserted his name as the front-runner for league MVP. He will get Chicago Monday in his first of four contests next week.