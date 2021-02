Embiid went for 34 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's victory over the Hornets.

In his last six games, Embiid has recorded five 30-point double-doubles. He continues to be the motor that propels the 76ers roster. Embiid also extended his streak of double-digit free throw attempts to six games.