Embiid scored a game-high 29 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 14-16 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Raptors.

Philly fans held their breath in the third quarter when Embiid went down clutching at his right hamstring, but after being helped to the locker room he returned to the court fairly quickly and seemed no worse for wear. The fifth-year center is off to a huge start to the season, scoring at least 27 points with a double-double in all three games he's suited up for, but the fact that the 26-year-old is still being rested for one half of back-to-backs does put a limiter on his fantasy upside, even if his per-game numbers take another step forward. Embiid will look to dominate again during Thursday afternoon's road clash with the Magic.