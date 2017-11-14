76ers' Joel Embiid: Huge performance in Monday's win
Embiid scored 32 points (11-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-16 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, two assists and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 109-105 win over the Clippers.
The 36 minutes were a career high for the oft-injured center, and Embiid's production was even more impressive when you consider he was matched up against DeAndre Jordan, one of the best defensive bigs in the league. The Sixers' young core is finally starting to come together, and Embiid will be a key piece in any success the long-suffering franchise has going forward.
