76ers' Joel Embiid: Huge stat line in win
Embiid accumulated 21 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Kings on Friday.
Embiid was unstoppable in Friday's win, producing a monster double-double and swatting four shots for the second game in a row. In three games since returning from a knee injury, Embiid has averaged 23.7 points, 16.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...