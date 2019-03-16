76ers' Joel Embiid: Huge stat line in win

Embiid accumulated 21 points (9-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Kings on Friday.

Embiid was unstoppable in Friday's win, producing a monster double-double and swatting four shots for the second game in a row. In three games since returning from a knee injury, Embiid has averaged 23.7 points, 16.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 blocks.