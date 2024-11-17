Embiid (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Heat.
Embiid has been a mainstay on the injury report and could miss yet another game due to an illness. While the big man's status is concerning for Monday's game, he's not listed with a knee injury anymore which is a positive sign of his progression. If the 2023 NBA MVP is ruled out, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are candidates for an increased role.
