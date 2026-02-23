76ers' Joel Embiid: Iffy for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
Embiid (knee/shin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Indiana.
Embiid has missed five straight games while handling right knee injury management and right shin soreness, so a questionable tag represents a positive step compared to being immediately ruled out for a sixth consecutive contest. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would be in line to handle the bulk of the minutes at center for Philadelphia.