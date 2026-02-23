default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Embiid (knee/shin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Indiana.

Embiid has missed five straight games while handling right knee injury management and right shin soreness, so a questionable tag represents a positive step compared to being immediately ruled out for a sixth consecutive contest. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona would be in line to handle the bulk of the minutes at center for Philadelphia.

More News