Embiid is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Magic due to left foot soreness.

Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and is listed as questionable for a fifth straight game. However, he's suited up in each of Philadelphia's previous three contests after sitting out a Jan. 21 win over the Kings due to the issue. Over nine appearances since returning from a three-game absence, the MVP candidate is averaging 34.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 32.9 minutes per contest. If he's held out again Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would be candidates for increased roles.