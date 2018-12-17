76ers' Joel Embiid: Impressive in comfortable victory
Embiid had 24 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 victory over Cleveland.
Embiid put up a team-high 24 points in Sunday's blowout victory over the Cavaliers. He was not required down the stretch which did afford him some rest time before Monday's game against the Spurs. Embiid has appeared tired of late and there is a chance he gets a night off somewhere down the track.
