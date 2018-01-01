76ers' Joel Embiid: Injures shooting hand in win

Embiid injured his shooting hand during Sunday's win over the Suns, but X-rays came back negative, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid suffered the injury late in the game and stayed on the court despite clearly having discomfort. Given the 76ers' caution with Embiid to date, it's possible he'll be held out of Wednesday's game against the Spurs, although looming medical tests will likely inform that decision.