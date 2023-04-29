Embiid's right knee injury is considered to be more serious than a Grade 1 LCL sprain but he remains doubtful for Monday's Game 1 versus Boston, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Coach Doc Rivers noted that Embiid missed practice once again Saturday as he battles a knee sprain suffered in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. Considering Rivers' pessimism and reports of the injury being more severe than initially thought, Embiid may be trending further toward being sidelined for the start of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. If he ends up sitting, Paul Reed would likely draw another start, while James Harden and Tyrese Maxey could see an increase in usage. Fantasy managers should check back in for an official designation closer to Monday's 7:30 ET tipoff.