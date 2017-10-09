76ers' Joel Embiid: Inks five-year extension with Sixers

Embiid (knee) and the 76ers agreed to terms Monday on a five-year, $148 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Sixers faced a complicated decision given Embiid's already-lengthy injury history, but their willingness to commit to a lucrative extension has to be viewed as a vote of confidence toward his long-term health. The big man is currently working back from a torn meniscus but has been participating in 5-on-5 work of late, and the hope is that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. Regardless, he's likely to face some sort of minutes restriction, and Embiid, himself, admitted that it's unlikely he plays in all 82 games this season, even if he stays healthy. Embiid, who has played in all of 31 games since being drafted in 2014, can make up to $178 million over the term of the contract if he meets "super max" criteria, per Wojnarowski.