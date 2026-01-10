Embiid chipped in 22 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 103-91 victory over the Magic.

The oft-injured center came up just short of his fifth double-double in 18 games this season. Embiid has suited up for six straight contests -- his longest stretch of uninterrupted play so far in 2025-26 -- and scored at least 22 points in each, averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.2 blocks over 33.7 minutes while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor.