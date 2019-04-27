76ers' Joel Embiid: Knee soreness remains prevalent

Embiid continues to play through soreness in his left knee, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid is expecting to see more than the 25.0 minutes per game he averaged in Round 1, but warned Saturday that he'll likely continue to be hampered by left knee soreness for the remainder of the playoffs. While this evaluation isn't overly surprising, it highlights the concern that Embiid could miss time if he aggravates the injury at all. So far, Embiid's been effective despite a diminished workload and is averaging 24.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game this postseason.