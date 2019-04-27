76ers' Joel Embiid: Knee soreness remains prevalent
Embiid continues to play through soreness in his left knee, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Embiid is expecting to see more than the 25.0 minutes per game he averaged in Round 1, but warned Saturday that he'll likely continue to be hampered by left knee soreness for the remainder of the playoffs. While this evaluation isn't overly surprising, it highlights the concern that Embiid could miss time if he aggravates the injury at all. So far, Embiid's been effective despite a diminished workload and is averaging 24.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game this postseason.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...