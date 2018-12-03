76ers' Joel Embiid: Lackluster shooting in victory
Embiid tallied 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assist's, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 victory over Memphis.
Embiid scored just 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting Sunday, making it now two straight games of under 20 points. While not a huge deal, he had scored in excess of 20 points in seven consecutive games prior to that one. He is a beast in both fantasy and reality and with his body appearing to be fully healthy, could push to be a top-eight fantasy player come seasons end.
