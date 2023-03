Embiid is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to left foot soreness.

Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness, but he's missed just one game over Philadelphia's past 21 contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 32.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.6 minutes, so if he's available, the MVP candidate shouldn't face any limitations. If he's sidelined, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be candidates for increased minutes.