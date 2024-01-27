Embiid (left knee soreness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN reports.
Embiid was previously not on the injury report but ended up being a late scratch for the contest. In his absence, expect Paul Reed, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris to see more minutes. Embiid's next chance to play will come Monday at Portland.
