76ers' Joel Embiid: Late scratch Sunday
Embiid will not play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to back tightness, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
This comes as a huge surprise given that Embiid was a full participant in pregame warmups, so it's possible he tweaked something and the 76ers are taking precautionary measures with their star center. With Embiid out, Philly will start Amir Johnson at center, but Richaun Holmes should see the biggest boost in minutes Sunday.
