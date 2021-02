Embiid (back) will not play in Monday's matchup against the Jazz, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

They 76ers originally declared Embiid available for Monday's contest, but have ultimately scratched him minutes before tip-off. He presumably did not feel up to par during pregame warmups. In his absence, look for Dwight Howard and Tony Bradley to see some extra run. The star big man's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Houston.