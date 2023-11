Embiid (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid wasn't listed on the injury report prior to being ruled out. In his absence, the 76ers will start Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris. While Morris will start, expect Paul Reed and Robert Covington to see more action off the bench. Embiid's next chance to play will come Friday at Boston.