Embiid closed Friday's 124-109 victory over the Magic with 36 points (12-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and four steals across 31 minutes.

He led all scorers on the night, just ahead of Tyrese Maxey's 32 points. That marked the eighth time this season the duo have each scored 30-plus in the same game -- a new Sixers franchise record for teammates. Embiid has missed seven games since Christmas due to lower-body injuries, but he remains dominant when he's on the court. The 29-year-old center has scored 30 or more in 19 straight games dating back to Nov. 17, averaging 36.9 points, 11.4 boards, 6.0 assists, 1.9 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.