Embiid totaled 31 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 loss to the Hawks.

Embiid did everything he could in the loss but was unable to get his team over the hump, once again. Another positive season comes to an end for the 76ers and based on what we have seen over the past couple of years, it could be time to make some changes in Philadelphia. Embiid's future seems guaranteed at this point and so it is likely to be the role players that could be flushed out. Injuries also continue to be an issue for the big man and so while his production is unquestioned, longevity is a question that may hang around for the remainder of his career.