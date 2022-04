Embiid put up 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3PT, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block during Wednesday's 104-101 win over Toronto.

After making just a third of his shots in Game 1, Embiid has been locked in the rest of the way. The five-time All-Star posted back-to-back games of 31-plus points on at least 56.3 percent shooting from the field. He'll look to stay hot in a potential closeout game on Saturday.