Embiid closed with 31 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 win over the Kings.

The Sixers took a massive 80-55 lead into halftime, and Embiid wound up leading the team in scoring as they cruised to a victory. The All-Star center has poured in at least 30 points in five straight games and 10 of his last 11, a hot streak only interrupted by a four-game absence due to a foot injury.