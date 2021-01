Embiid finished with 37 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 11 boards, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes of a 118-94 win against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Embiid posted a dominant offensive performance in his team's win. He was one of three players on his team with a double-double in the contest. His road trip will continue against the Pacers on Sunday.