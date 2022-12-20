Embiid closed with a team-high 28 points (6-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime victory over the Raptors.

The All-Star center saw his streak of games with more than 30 points end at six thanks to one missed bucket, but Embiid was still plenty productive. He's recorded five double-doubles over his last seven games, and since returning from a foot injury in late November he's averaging 34.1 points, 9.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 threes while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 55.0 percent from three-point range (11-for-20).