Embiid recorded 33 points (12-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-97 win over Toronto.

After seeing his scoring drop the last two games while he adjusted to playing through a thumb issue, Embiid bounced back and topped 30 points for the third time in the series while recording his fifth double-double in six games against Toronto. The center is 0-for-9 from three-point range over the last three games, and he may not be a factor from beyond the arc for the rest of 76ers playoff run, but otherwise Embiid seems capable of his usual production despite the brace on his thumb. Philly will now head to Miami for Game 1 of their second-round series Monday.