76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads team in scoring with 27 points
Embiid posted 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Wizards.
Embiid and the Sixers fed off the green-clad home crowd still basking in the afterglow of the city's Super Bowl win, and snapped the Wizard's win streak with several Eagles in attendance. Embiid has now recorded eight double-doubles in his last ten games and appears to be almost matchup-proof as he heads into the All-Star break. He is always a rest-risk when the team plays back-to-backs, but aside from that, he is easily one of the premier centers to target this season.
