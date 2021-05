Embiid provided 29 points (11-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 118-104 win over the Pistons.

Coach Doc Rivers is utilizing Embiid only as much as is necessary as the team prepares for its playoff run. Despite only seeing 23 minutes, Embiid did swift and significant damage with a hefty FP-per-minute count. His performance doesn't do much to improve his resume for MVP consideration, however.