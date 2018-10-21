76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads the way with 32 points Saturday
Embbid had 32 points (13-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 victory over the Magic.
Embiid led the 76ers in both scoring and rebounding in a game that was certainly a lot closer than most people would have expected. He pulled off his third consecutive double-double of the season and all signs are pointing to what could be a massive fantasy season. Ben Simmons (back) left the game after just seven minutes and if he is forced to miss any time, Embbid could see a bump in his usage. No matter the outcome, Embiid looks poised to be a first-round fantasy option come seasons end.
