Embiid had 30 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Wizards.

The game was a bit closer than the Sixers would've liked, but they played well down the stretch and held off a Wizards team that was more than prepared to put up a fight. Embiid missed all three of his attempts from downtown, but he worked his way to the line 13 times and finished as a team-best plus-20 in 30 minutes of action. Philly will have a pair of off days Monday and Tuesday before Game 2 arrives Wednesday night.