Embiid ended Friday's 124-92 win over the Pistons with 35 points (9-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 29 minutes.

Embiid logged under 30 minutes for just the second time this season, getting more than his usual amount of rest due to the lopsided nature of the score. He didn't need a full allotment of playing time to continue his dominance, though, as he led the 76ers in scoring and notched his ninth straight double-double. All of those double-doubles have included at least 30 points and 10 boards, and per the Associated Press, Embiid broke Wilt Chamberlain's franchise record for consecutive contests reaching those marks. Embiid's numbers have been even better this year than last, so it's no surprise that he's in the running for a second straight NBA MVP award.