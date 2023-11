Embiid provided 27 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 106-103 victory over the Celtics.

Embiid led all 76ers players in scoring, rebounds and blocks while posting his fifth straight double-double and his second game with four or more blocks. Embiid has started the year playing at an All-Star level, posting at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in four of his seven appearances.