Embiid finished with 31 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 110-97 win over Chicago.

Embiid returned Tuesday after missing the last four games with an ankle injury, leading all players in the contest in scoring and assists while pacing the 76ers in rebounds and tallying a 30-point triple-double. Embiid has recorded a triple-double in two games this season, both of which have finished with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He has now surpassed the 30-point mark on 21 occasions this year.